Ionescu scores 37 as No. 6 Oregon downs No. 3 Stanford 87-55

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu had a career-high 37 points to become Oregon's all-time leading scorer and the sixth-ranked Ducks handed No. 3 Stanford its first conference loss with an 87-55 victory on Thursday night.

Ionescu went into the game needing 24 points to match Oregon career leader Alison Lang, who had 2,252 between 1980-84. When the record was announced on the video scoreboard, the crowd gave the senior guard a standing ovation.

Kiana Williams had 15 points for Stanford, which trailed by as many as 30 points.