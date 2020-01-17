Doncic, Hardaway lead Mavericks over Blazers, 120-112

Sports

DALLAS (AP) -- Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 on Friday night to avoid getting swept at home by the Trail Blazers.

Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old's first chance to tie Jason Kidd's career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season. The Slovenian sensation drained a career-high eight 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Blazers. Portland lost guard CJ McCollum to a sprained left ankle in the first half. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.