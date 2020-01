Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists and No. 8 Oregon State rebounded from its first loss of the season with an 81-44 victory over California Friday night.

Patricia Morris gave Oregon State a lift off the bench with a career-high 13 points.

Jaelyn Brown had a game-high 23 points for the Bears, who have lost five games in a row.