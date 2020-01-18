WSU defeats OSU on day it retires Klay Thompson’s jersey

Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) -- Isaac Bonton scored a career-high 34 points and Washington State beat Oregon State 89-76 on Saturday in front of a packed house that saw Klay Thompson's jersey retired.

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry was in attendance as his Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow “Splash Brother” Thompson had his jersey hung for perpetuity in the rafters of an unusually raucous Beasley Coliseum at halftime.

Thompson was emotional as his jersey was raised and active on the sidelines throughout the game, fist-pumping and firing up the 10,380 fans.