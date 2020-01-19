Hot-shooting Ducks roll to 105-55 rout of California

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Satou Sabally scored 31 points and the other four Oregon starters also scored in double figures as the No. 6 Ducks rolled to a 105-52 rout of California on Sunday.

Oregon (14-2, 5-1 Pac-12) was simply dominant in nearly every statistical category. The Ducks shot 60% to Cal’s 39%. Oregon had a 36-27 advantage in rebounds, and the Ducks matched their season high with 14 steals as Cal committed 22 turnovers in stark contrast to Oregon’s 8.

Jazlen Green led the Bears (8-9, 0-6) with 16 points and Sara Anastasieska added 15.