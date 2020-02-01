Cal holds off Oregon State behind Bradley’s 23

Sports

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Bradley scored 23 points to overcome a pair of missed free throws in the final 20 seconds, and California beat Oregon State 69-67 on Saturday afternoon.

Andre Kelly had 14 points and six rebounds and Paris Austin scored 11 points for Cal. The Golden Bears had lost three of their previous four before holding off the Beavers.

Tres Tinkle had 19 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State and Alfred Hollins added 14 points, including seven straight on free throws in the second half.