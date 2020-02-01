Ionescu’s triple-double leads No. 3 Ducks over CU, 101-53

Sports

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu had 24 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds on Saturday to lead the No. 3 Oregon Ducks over the Colorado Buffaloes 101-53.

Ionescu notched her 23rd career triple-double and her fifth of the season in just 27 minutes. With the Ducks leading by 41 after three quarters Ionescu sat out the final 10 minutes.

Satou Sabally added 17 points, Minyon Moore had 15 and Ruthy Hebard added 10.

Oregon (19-2, 9-1 Pac-12) showed no signs of overlooking the Buffaloes ahead of its top-five showdown at Connecticut on Monday night.

The Ducks haven't faced the Huskies since the 2017 NCAA Tournament, a 38-point win for UConn, and looked sharp in their tuneup for Monday.

Emma Clarke scored 18 and Mya Hollingshed added 11 for Colorado (14-7, 3-7).