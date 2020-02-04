Jokic scores 29 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Blazers 127-99

Sports

DENVER (AP) -- Nikola Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double in just three quarters, Gary Harris helped keep hot-shooting Damian Lillard in check and the Denver Nuggets routed the Portland Trail Blazers 127-99 Tuesday night.

Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds as the Nuggets improved to 8-0 against Northwest Division rivals this season.

They accomplished something that hasn't occurred very often of late by containing Lillard. The Blazers point guard had a string of eight straight 30-point games snapped as he was held to 21.