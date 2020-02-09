No. 12 Arizona women get past No. 9 Oregon State in OT, 65-58

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to a 65-58 overtime victory Sunday over No. 9 Oregon State.

The Wildcats snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State, dating to the 2011-12 season.

Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.

The Wildcats turned up their man-to-man defensive pressure in the overtime, and the Beavers managed just one field goal.

Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.