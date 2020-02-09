Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 3:16 pm
Published 2:59 pm

No. 12 Arizona women get past No. 9 Oregon State in OT, 65-58

Oregon-State-Beavers-logo_3797238_ver1.0

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Aari McDonald scored 22 points to lead No. 12 Arizona to a 65-58 overtime victory Sunday over No. 9 Oregon State.

The Wildcats snapped an 11-game losing streak against Oregon State, dating to the 2011-12 season.

Arizona never trailed in overtime, and the key shot was a 3-pointer from Sam Thomas with 1:16 left that extended its lead to 61-56.

The Wildcats turned up their man-to-man defensive pressure in the overtime, and the Beavers managed just one field goal.

Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply