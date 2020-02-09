No. 3 Oregon women erupt in 2nd half, rout No. 19 Arizona St

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points to lead five Oregon players in double figures on Sunday as the third-ranked Ducks cruised to a 79-48 victory over No. 19 Arizona State.

Oregon had only 27 points in the first half before erupting for 30 in the third quarter and 22 in the final period of its 10th consecutive victory. The Ducks' last loss was 72-66 to the Sun Devils last month.

Arizona State finished with a season low for points while shooting 40% from the field and committing 18 turnovers. Ja’tavia Tapley and Eboni Walker each had eight points to lead the Sun Devils.