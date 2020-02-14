Ionescu adds milestone as No. 3 Oregon beats No. 7 UCLA

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruthy Hebard scored 30 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points and added another milestone to her amazing collegiate career as third-ranked Oregon defeated No. 7 UCLA 80-66 on Friday night in a matchup of the top two women's teams in the Pac-12 Conference.

Ionescu — who also had eight assists and seven rebounds — joined former Gonzaga standout Courtney Vandersloot as the only players in NCAA history to have 2,000-plus points and 1,000-plus assists.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 23 points and Japreece Dean added 14. The Bruins were a woeful two of 23 on 3-pointers.

