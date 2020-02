Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Bey scored 21 points Saturday to lead No. 16 Colorado to a 69-47 victory at Oregon State. The Buffaloes moved into sole possession of the first place in the Pac-12 Conference.

McKinley Wright joined Bey in double figures for Colorado with 13 points.

Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with 17 points. Tres Tinkle added 10 points and set a school record with 90 consecutive double-figure scoring games.