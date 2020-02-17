No. 8 UCLA women rally to beat No. 15 Oregon State 83-74 in OT

Sports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74 Monday night.

Japreece Dean added 22 points and 12 assists for the Bruins, who overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.

Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Beavers, who lost their third in a row. Oregon State's other star, Destiny Slocum, also had 19 points but was held to just three in overtime.

The Bruins never trailed in the five-minute extra session. They improved to 3-1 in overtime games this season.