Sports
By
Published 9:58 pm

Arizona State beats No. 14 Oregon for 6th straight win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and Arizona State beat No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Sun Devils continued their unexpected charge up the Pac-12 standings following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games.

Oregon bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left. Will Richardson also had 18 points.

