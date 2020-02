Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Satou Sabally says she plans to enter the 2020 WNBA draft and forgo her senior season with the Ducks.

She announced her plans on social media, saying she's had the best three years of her life at Oregon.

Sabally is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for the No. 3 Ducks this season. She has a career-high seven double-doubles.