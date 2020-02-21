Ionescu notches 25th career triple-double, Oregon beats Cal

Sports

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu notched her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds Friday night as fan and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside to support her, leading No. 3 Oregon to its 13th straight win with a 93-61 victory over California.

Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points.

Jaelyn Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-25 shooting to lead Cal and reach the 1,000-point club.