Sports

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as No. 4 Stanford held off a late rally and beat No. 15 Oregon State 63-60 Friday night.

Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers. Taylor Jones added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 13.