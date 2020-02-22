Martin, Verge score 17, ASU edges Oregon State

Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points each and Arizona State extended its winning streak to seven games Saturday with a 74-73 victory over Oregon State.

Romello White had 15 points, Kimani Lawrence added 14 and Rob Edwards scored 10 for the Sun Devils, who have won nine of their last 10 and grabbed at least a share of first place in the league after a 1-3 start.

Tres Tinkle had 25 points and Ethan Thompson had 20 and a season-high four 3-pointers for the Beavers