No. 14 Oregon rallies to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72 in OT

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points, Shakur Juiston added all of Oregon's points in overtime and the 14th-ranked Ducks rallied Saturday to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72.

Pritchard had a terrific game in regulation, and Juiston was the unlikely hero in overtime, scoring nine points, including a layup with 1.4 seconds left that was the winner.

Arizona had one more great opportunity but Christian Koloko missed two free throws with one second left that could have tied or won the game. Dylan Smith led Arizona with 18 points.