Pivec scores 24, No. 15 Oregon St. women top Cal, snap skid

Sports

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 24 points and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 76-63 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak — its longest skid since February of 2013.

Pivec scored six points in a 14-0 spurt that made it 62-43 early in the fourth.

Cailyn Crocker and Jaelyn Brown scored 17 points apiece for Cal.

The Beavers are fifth in the Pac-12 standings, one game back of No. 21 Arizona State, with two regular-season games remaining. The top four teams earn a bye into the quarterfinals of next month's conference tournament.