Ionescu reaches unprecedented milestone in Oregon’s win over Stanford

Sports

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds and notched her record 26th career triple-double hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford 74-66 on Monday night.

Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in her first triple-double against a top-10 opponent and eighth overall this season to help Oregon (26-2, 15-1 Pac-12) clinch at least a share of its third straight Pac-12 regular-season title.

Ionescu also had a triple-double Friday night at California while playing near her East Bay hometown of Walnut Creek, then delivered her eighth career road triple-double for the Ducks on an emotional day just hours after attending the service for Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She had her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.