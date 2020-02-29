No. 3 Oregon women rout Washington State 88-57

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon celebrated its latest Pac-12 title with an 88-57 rout of Washington State Friday night as Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally dominated inside and Sabrina Ionescu dished out 12 assists.

Hebard had 28 points and 14 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season, while Sabally finished with 22 points and seven rebounds without playing in the fourth quarter. Ionescu added 12 points for No. 3 Oregon.

Jovana Subasic led WSU with 17 points in the sixth consecutive loss for the Cougars.