‘Lucky 13’ golfers have made holes-in-one at Bend’s Awbrey Glen since May

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- A lucky 13 golfers at Bend's Awbrey Glen Golf Club are feeling even more fortunate lately.

Each golfer has made a hole-in-one at the course on Awbrey Butte this year, including a whooping 12 in just the last two months.

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, each golf course typically only sees about 10 to 15 aces a year. The odds for a PGA Tour pro to make an ace are 3,000-to-1, and an even more improbable 12,000-to-1 for an average golfer.

Awbrey Glen even saw two golfers hit holes-in-one the same day, on July 29.

Over the last 2 1/2 months, a hole-in-one was made at the club for every 788 holes played.

Now, there are some explanations for this.

Awbrey Glen’s course features five par-3s, the holes where aces are most likely to be recorded -- one more than most traditional layouts.

And due to COVID-19, golf courses around the country are seeing a record number of rounds played.

