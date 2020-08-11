Pac-12, Big Ten pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Sports

The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.

The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.

The announcement by the Big Ten comes six days after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions.

Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored.

The Pac-12 decided its football season also would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.

Here's the Pac-12's full announcement: https://pac-12.com/article/2020/08/11/pac-12-conference-postpones-all-sport-competitions-through-end-calendar-year