Pac-12, Big Ten pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
The Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences won't play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.
The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.
The announcement by the Big Ten comes six days after the conference that includes programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State released a revised league-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential coronavirus disruptions.
Instead, all fall sports in the Big Ten have been called off and a spring season will be explored.
The Pac-12 decided its football season also would be postponed until the spring, along with all fall sports.
Here's the Pac-12's full announcement: https://pac-12.com/article/2020/08/11/pac-12-conference-postpones-all-sport-competitions-through-end-calendar-year
Comments
2 Comments
Hilarious! The collapse of the economy is just one of the objectives concerning this fake pandemic. Think of all the money that is being lost in these conferences. College has always been a scam, they can’t possibly survive without sports and the influx of money that sports bring in. This isn’t about a pandemic, it is about Financial Armageddon.
And as always…..have a nice day!
Maybe your boyfriend Donald Trump can sign an executive order and force them to play.