Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 1:25 pm

Junior golfers take precautions at Pronghorn’s first AJGA tournament

American Junior Golf Assn Pronghorn Jack 814
Jack Hirsh/KTVZ
Junior golfers took part in a tournament this week at Pronghorn Resort

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) — The American Junior Golf Association was finishing up its 54-hole junior golf tournament Friday at Pronghorn Resort north of Bend.

Several Bend residents were competing among the field of 78 players.

In order to host the three-day event on Pronghorn's Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, the AJGA said it was taking several precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the tourney, visit: https://www.ajga.org/tournaments/2020/ajga-junior-at-pronghorn

Jack Hirsh will have more on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Central Oregon / Coronavirus / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply