No. 12 Oregon opens short season with Stanford at Autzen

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Stanford visits 12th-ranked Oregon in the opening game of the coronavirus-shortened season for both teams on Saturday.

Oregon has won 10 straight games at Autzen Stadium, the seventh longest active streak in the nation. The Ducks have won 15 straight home openers.

But Stanford has won two straight at Autzen Stadium, including an overtime victory in 2018: Stanford rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to win 38-31. Oregon won last season’s meeting 21-6 in Palo Alto.