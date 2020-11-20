Football FANdemonium Week 11 – Raiders vs. Seahawks

Sports

It's Friday, so you know what that means -- two Central Oregon superfans take center stage in Football FANdemonium. This week, Max Goldwasser features a couple Raider Nation rebels against a Seattle Seahawks supporter.

You can now vote on who you think is the bigger fan by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The poll is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends the following Thursday, and winners will be announced next Friday.

If you want to enter the contest, submit photos showing off your team spirit via KTVZ.COM/play.