Shough throws 3 TDs as No. 11 Oregon survives Bruins 38-35

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon held off short-handed UCLA 38-35 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.

Devon Williams had six catches for 123 yards, including a 19-yarder for a score and a 49-yard reception that helped set up a third-quarter score.

UCLA fell to 1-2. The Bruins had several players out because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing, including starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Redshirt freshman Chase Griffin started