EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a 82-53 romp over Colorado on Friday.

Oregon broke the mark set in 1978-79.

The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.

Peanut Tuitele and Charlotte Whittaker each scored 10 points for Colorado.