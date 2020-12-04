Omoruyi scores 22, No. 21 Oregon beats Seton Hall 83-70

Sports

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points in his second straight strong game and No. 21 Oregon all but shut down Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili in an 83-70 victory Friday night.

Oregon bounced back from an 83-75 loss to Missouri in its opener.

The Ducks didn’t pull away until the last eight minutes, when they went on a 14-4 run and built a 16-point lead. It took Mamukelashvili 15 minutes to score, and that was a bank-in 3 from the wing. He didn’t score again until he dunked with about five minutes left.

Seton Hall is off to its worst start since 1982-83. Shavar Reynolds Jr. led the Pirates with 17 points.