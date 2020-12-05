Cal cleans up mistakes, beats No. 21 Oregon for first win

Sports

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and ran for a short score, and California earned its first victory of the season Saturday by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17.

Oregon got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.

Garbers outshined young Oregon star Shough, who threw for 231 yards in his fifth time with 200-plus yards passing in as many career starts.

Shough’s 67-yard completion to Travis Dye in the final minute of the second quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio that lifted the Ducks to a 17-14 halftime lead.

They never scored again.

Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20 of 32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3), who had an extra-point attempt blocked in the waning moments of a 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in the Big Game last Friday on their home field.

