Foster rallies Wyoming to 76-73 win over Oregon State

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kenny Foster scored 19 points and Wyoming closed the game with a 10-2 run in the last 1:34 on Sunday to rally for a 76-73 win over Oregon State.

The Cowboys (3-1) were down 72-66 when Hunter Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 to play. Foster followed up with a layup, and then Marcus Williams converted a turnover into a layup for a 73-72 lead with 30 seconds to play.

Warith Alatishe missed a final 3-point attempt for the Beavers, who missed their last five shots and went 2-for-16 over the last 12:48. Ethan Thompson scored 20 points for the Beavers.