No. 10 Oregon remains undefeated with 85-43 win over Utah

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley and Te-Hina Paopao each scored 17 points as No. 10 Oregon defeated Utah 85-43 Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

Boley added five rebounds and three assists while Paopao had a team-high four assists for the Ducks (4-0), who improved to 2-0 in conference play as they seek a fourth straight Pac-12 title.

Niyah Becker scored 11 points for Utah (0-1), which was playing its first game of the season following a coronavirus outbreak.