EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had 18 points, and Oregon beat Eastern Washington 69-52 in the Ducks’ home opener on Monday.

Eric Williams Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks, who led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Oregon extended its winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 23 games.

Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington, which challenged the Ducks early but ultimately couldn’t keep up.