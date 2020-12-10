Ali, Portland shock Oregon State in 87-86 OT road victory

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Ahmed Ali scored 26 points, Eddie Davis added 22 and Portland stunned Oregon State with an 87-86 win in overtime Thursday night.

Ali’s contested 3-pointer with 14 seconds left and the shot clock winding down gave Portland an 86-82 lead to seal it. Portland never trailed in overtime.

Despite a 7-61 record in the West Coast Conference in the last four years, Portland Coach Terry Porter moved his record to 2-0 against the Pac-12 Beavers.

Ethan Thompson led the Beavers with a career-high 31 points.