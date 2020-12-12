Duarte, Williams help Oregon hold off Washington, 74-71

Sports

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi scored 14 points apiece, Eric Williams Jr. added 14 and Oregon held on to beat rival Washington 74-71 on Saturday night.

N’Faly Dante had his first career double-double for the Ducks, who have won four in a row against Washington.

Quade Green scored 15 of his career-best 26 points in the second half as Washington (1-4, 0-2) erased most of a 15-point deficit. RaeQuan Battle added 19 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

LJ Figueroa converted a three-point play to give Oregon a 15-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 16 minutes left as the Ducks held on.