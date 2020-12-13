No. 8 Oregon women rout No. 15 Oregon State 79-59 for 24th win in row

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Taylor Mikesell had 21 and the No. 8 Oregon women beat No. 15 Oregon State 79-59 on Sunday for their 24th consecutive victory.

Mikesell and Paopao combined to make eight of the Ducks’ nine 3-pointers in the first half and scored 15 points apiece to help Oregon take a 45-24 lead. The Beavers never got closer than 18 points in the second half.

Oregon has won five of the past six matchups against Oregon State. It was the largest margin for Oregon in the series since an 82-58 victory during the 2004-05 season.

Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 14 points. Scoring leader Aleah Goodman was held to seven points.