Omoruyi, Williams lead Ducks past San Francisco 74-64

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 points, Eric Williams Jr. added 16 and Oregon defeated San Francisco 74-64 on Thursday.

The Ducks scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 52-31 lead. The Dons scored nine straight to pull within six with 91 seconds to go but didn’t score again.

San Francisco missed its first 10 shots of the second half to fall behind. An offensive rebound for USF and four straight Oregon turnovers led to the closing rally.

Raavi Jurkatamm led the Dons with a career-high 15 points.