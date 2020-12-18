Football FANdemonium Week 15 – Ducks vs. Broncos

Sports

It's the penultimate week of the regular season in Football FANdemonium! Max Goldwasser puts the spotlight on superfans of two teams at the college level - the Oregon Ducks and, for the first time this season, the Boise State Broncos.

You can now vote on who you think is the bigger fan by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The poll is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends the following Thursday, and winners will be announced next Friday.

If you want to enter the contest, submit photos showing off your team spirit via KTVZ.COM/play.