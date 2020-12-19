Canada’s Trudeau congratulates L.P. Ladouceur of Dallas Cowboys on pending NFL record

Sports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has congratulated Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur ahead of his 251st NFL game, which will set a record for a Canadian-born player.

When Ladouceur takes to the field against the San Francisco 49ers at Arlington Sunday, he will surpass the 250 games of Canadian-born former kicker Eddie Murray, who has held the record for the past 20 years.

“Mr. Ladouceur’s NFL career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field,” Trudeau said in a statement posted to Twitter by ESPN reporter Alex Schefter.

The Prime Minister’s office confirmed the authenticity of the statement to CNN.

The Canadian leader praised Ladouceur’s charity work, saying it would be part of his legacy.

“As one of the most prolific Canadian football players in NFL history, Mr. Ladouceur has exemplified confidence and passion. As he reaches this incredible milestone of 251 games played in his illustrious career, Canadians are immensely proud of the brilliance and skill that he has displayed over the years,” Trudeau said before offering congratulations on behalf of Canadians and fans.

Ladouceur has played for the Cowboys since 2005.

In a video posted on the Cowboys’ Twitter account, Ladouceur said his career with the team had been more than he’d dreamed of.

“You don’t imagine things like that growing up — you just hope to play a few games and to wear some type of uniform or jersey. But to don this helmet and this jersey for the past 250 games, it’s been a pretty special journey,” he said.

Ladouceur is originally from Montreal in Quebec province. On the team’s website, the Cowboys said Ladouceur went undrafted out of the University of California in 2005. He received a tryout with the Cowboys when the team visited the Bay Area during the fourth week of the 2005 season.