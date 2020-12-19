Duarte, Figueroa help Oregon clamp down Portland, 80-41

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 21 points, LJ Figueroa added 15 and Oregon walloped Portland 80-41 on Saturday, winning its sixth straight game.

Portland, which had been averaging nearly 82 points a game, beat Oregon State 87-86 in OT on Dec. 10, and rode a five-game win streak into Matthew Knight Arena for the afternoon clash.

The Pilots managed just 12-for-56 shooting (21%) against Oregon with four assists, season lows. The 41 points was Portland’s lowest output since Jan. 12, 2017.

Chase Adams led the Pilots with nine points. Ahmed Ali, who led the Pilots in scoring in each of the first six games, was 0-for-7.