Teder hits 6 3s, Washington State women beat No. 21 Oregon State

Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 on Saturday to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State.

Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State.