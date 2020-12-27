McCollum scores 44 to lift Trail Blazers past Rockets in OT

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left that gave the Portland Trail Blazers a 128-126 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night.

Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists to help Portland get its first win. McCollum also had eight assists.

James Harden finished with 44 points and 17 assists for Houston, and Christian Wood added 31 points and 13 rebounds. Harden also had a game-ending turnover on the final possession of overtime.

McCollum finished 17 for 30 from the field, including 9 for 16 on 3s. Lillard was 5 for 13 from beyond the arc.