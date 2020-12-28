‘Like a chisel going through your head’: Greg Norman delivers graphic account of dealing with Covid-19 symptoms

Sports

Golf great Greg Norman has graphically described his struggle dealing with Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Over the Christmas period, the 65-year-old delivered three updates on Instagram after he twice went to hospital.

Former world no.1 Norman first posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Christmas Day, writing: “This sums it all up.”

He then returned home, but provided a further update from the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Florida over the weekend.

“Now back in hospital after getting a positive result on my PCR CoVid test,” wrote Norman on Instagram. “Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery.

“I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before.

“Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scrapping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work.

“Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation.”

Norman added that we wouldn’t want anyone to experience this “hideous virus.”

“Please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions … Do what is right, not just for you, but your family, friends, co-workers and other people around.”

Norman said he had had a negative test at the recent exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando, but subsequently began to experience joint and muscle aches and headaches.

Nicknamed “The Great White Shark,” Norman was known for his aggressive, big hitting style during the 1980s and 1990s.]

The two-time Open Champion won 20 times overall on the PGA Tour, though he’s almost more famous for his 31 runner-up finishes, including eight times at major championships.