Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night.

Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.

LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. The Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.