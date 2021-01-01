No. 8 Oregon women rout USC 92-69, extend win streak to 27 games

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the No. 8 Oregon women remained undefeated with a 92-69 victory over USC on Friday night.

It was Oregon’s 27th straight victory, the longest active winning streak in the nation. The Ducks (8-0, 6-0 Pac-12) have also won 24 consecutive conference games and 22 games at Matthew Knight Arena.

Nyara Sabally added 15 points and six rebounds for Oregon, which has won nine straight against the Trojans. The Ducks led by as many as 26 points and had six players in double figures.

Endyia Rogers had 20 points and Amaya Oliver added 13 for USC (3-5, 1-5).