Wright leads Colorado to 79-72 win over No. 17 Oregon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off No. 17 Oregon for a 79-72 win on Thursday.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes as they improved to 10-0 against the Ducks all-time in Boulder.

Chris Duarte, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week, scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.