Duarte scores 25 as No. 17 Oregon beats Utah 79-73

Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lift No. 17 Oregon to a 79-73 victory over Utah Saturday night.

LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for the Ducks before exiting late in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Amauri Hardy added 13.

Oregon beat Utah for the 18th time in the last 20 games between the two schools.

Timmy Allen scored 23 points and Mikael Jantunen added a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes. Pelle Larsson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists before fouling out in the final minute.

Utah shot 57% from the field but could not overcome 18 turnovers. Oregon scored 25 points off those turnovers.