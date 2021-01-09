McCollum scores 37 as Trail Blazers rout Kings 125-99

Sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 points, making six 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to a 125-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings Saturday night.

The Blazers led by as many as 31 and faced little resistance from a Kings team that gave up 144 points to Toronto just a night earlier.

Sacramento (4-6) didn’t fare much better defensively Saturday and lost for the fifth time in six games.

Damian Lillard scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony added 13 for Portland. Marvin Bagley III had 15 points for the Kings.