No. 1 Stanford women top No. 11 Oregon 70-63

Sports

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points and No. 1 Stanford used a big third quarter Friday to beat 11th-ranked Oregon 70-63.

The Cardinal played in Northern California for the first time in nearly a month.

Francesca Belibi’s three-point play with 17 seconds remaining in the third capped a second decisive 9-0 run that period by the short-handed Cardinal.

Stanford has been at the top of the AP poll for five consecutive weeks.

Oregon (8-2, 6-2) lost again after it fell out of the top-10 with a home defeat to UCLA that ended the Ducks’ nation’s best 27-game winning streak. The Ducks had won the past three with Stanford but have never beaten a top-ranked team.